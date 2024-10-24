TOAB urges reversal of tourist limits on Saint Martin's Island

The Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) has called for the reversal of the interim government's decision to restrict the number of tourists and limit their stay on Saint Martin's Island, warning that it will severely damage the tourism industry.

The association's leaders also called for the cancellation of the tourism ban in several hilly areas, the removal of VAT on tour operator services, and the elimination of collateral requirements from the Tour Operator and Tour Guide Act, while addressing other inconsistencies in the regulations.

On Thursday (24 October), at a press conference held at the National Press Club, TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman said, "Despite our strong objections, the government has decided to restrict overnight stays and tourist visits to Saint Martin's Island. This will severely harm the tourism industry and leave local entrepreneurs in a difficult position."

He added, "Around 10,000 people live on Saint Martin, all of whom rely on tourism. If tourism stops, they will lose their livelihoods."

Rafeuzzaman also noted, "The tourism ban in hilly areas is causing significant damage, with entrepreneurs facing heavy losses."

At the press conference, TOAB called for maintaining environmental balance on Saint Martin's Island by strictly banning single-use plastics, while allowing unrestricted tourism, including overnight stays, and creating an alternative travel route from Teknaf to the island.

TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman said the new gazette on tour operator registration introduces rules requiring tour operators and guides to pay a registration fee of Tk50,000, provide a bank status certificate of Tk10 lakh, and secure a Tk3 lakh bank collateral.

"This is not feasible for most tour operators and will discourage new entrepreneurs from entering Bangladesh's tourism industry," he added.

He also called for the removal of the 15% VAT on tour operator services to support the growing tourism industry.

Ayaz Uddin, a resident of Saint Martin's Island and a Buet student, who attended the press conference, said, "The education rate on our island is still below 20%. The livelihood of the people depends on tourism."

He added that the current travel restrictions and procedures are overly complicated and will deter tourists.

Former TOAB President Shiblul Azam Qureshi said, "Destroying livelihoods to protect the island's environment is unacceptable. Pollution can be controlled through modern management. We can ban the use of plastics and emphasise solar power to replace generators on the island."

