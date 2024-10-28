TOAB issues 2-day ultimatum for withdrawal of St Martin's travel restrictions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 08:03 pm

File Photo: Rashed Kabir, Unplash
File Photo: Rashed Kabir, Unplash

Tourism Protection and Development Alliance has issued a two-day ultimatum for the withdrawal of the restriction imposed on tourist visits and overnight stays at Saint Martin's Island.

The alliance argued that these restrictions have severely impacted local tourism, affecting businesses and the livelihoods of island residents. 

At a human chain and protest rally in the capital's Shahbag area today (28 October), Mohammad Rafeuzzaman, president of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), said "Despite our strong objections, the government has taken a suicidal decision to limit overnight stays and tourist travel in St Martin.

The travel restrictions will take a heavy toll on the tourism industry, and the sector entrepreneurs will be destroyed by stopping such seasonal business, he pointed out.

According to the government, no tourist can spend the night in St Martin in November. In December and January, just 2,000 tourists can travel to St Martin and spend the night.

"About 10,000 people live on Saint Martin's Island. All of them depend on tourism. All of them will be affected if tourism is restricted or stopped on the island. Besides, financial investments of entrepreneurs will be at serious risk," he added.

He protested the decision and demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision, stating that, "We want to protect the environment and biodiversity of Saint Martin's Island, but not by shutting down tourism. Rather, we advocate for taking all necessary steps that are favourable to the environment."

He further added, "Our protest has begun at Shahbagh to press home our demands. We will wage tougher movement if the authorities do not lift the restriction within two working days"

At the protest rally, Shiblul Azam Qureshi, chairman of St Martin's Island Environment and Tourism Protection and Development Alliance, delivered a speech, among others.

After the event, they started a protest march from Shahbag and ended at the Raju Sculpture.

