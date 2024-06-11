TOAB demands continuation of VAT exemption for tour operator services

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) has urged the government to maintain the current VAT exemption on tour operator services, following a proposal to withdraw this exemption in the recent budget.

Imposing VAT on tour packages, which already include VAT on various components like hotel bookings and transport tickets, would significantly raise travel costs and harm the tourism industry, said TOAB President Md Rafeuzzaman during a press conference held today (11 June) at Dhaka Reporters Unity's Nasrul Hamid Auditorium.

Rafeuzzaman explained that tour operators create packages for tourists by incorporating various services, all of which are already subject to VAT. These include hotel bookings, transport tickets, restaurant bills, and tickets to tourist attractions and amusement parks.

He argued that imposing additional VAT on these packages would significantly increase travel costs, harming both inbound and domestic tourism sectors. The tourism industry, being interconnected with many other sectors, could face severe setbacks, potentially hindering its growth.

The industry not only generates foreign exchange but also conserves it, primarily through tour operators.

Following the budget announcement, TOAB representatives met with FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam to discuss the matter. During the press conference, former CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board Javed Ahmed, TOAB Vice President Md Anwar Hossain, and others also spoke. TOAB directors, advisors, members, and media representatives were present.

President Rafeuzzaman later addressed various questions from journalists, highlighting the importance of retaining the VAT exemption for the growth and sustainability of the tourism industry.