'Tk90.32cr in illegal wealth': ACC files charge sheet against Bengal Group Chairman Abul Khair Litu

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a charge sheet against Bengal Group Chairman Abul Khair Litu in a case filed over illegally acquiring Tk90.32 crore in wealth.

ACC Deputy Director (Special Enquiry & Investigation-2) Md Kamruzzaman filed the chargesheet today (11 July). ACC Deputy Director Monayem Hossain filed the case as plaintiff.

According to ACC sources, a case was filed against Abul Khair for concealing information of acquiring wealth worth Tk11,12,502 and amassing wealth worth Tk90,32,30,000 beyond their known sources of income.

During the ACC investigation, it was found that Abul Khair Litu concealed information of Tk12,41,837 and acquired wealth worth Tk90,32,30,000 beyond his known sources of income.

The ACC filed the charge sheet against the chairman under sections 26(2) and 27(1) of the ACC Act, 2004, and submitted evidence and documents.

Besides, ACC also filed a case against Abul Khair's wife, Mahua Khair, today, on charges of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk2.52 crore and concealing information about the wealth.

According to the case statement, Mahua submitted her wealth statement to the ACC, showing her movable and immovable wealth worth Tk6.66 crore.

Scrutinising the wealth information, the ACC found that Mahua Khair amassed wealth worth Tk7.24 crore but the commission found legal sources of income against Tk4.71 crore.