Tk8cr spent in developing Smart Election Management app, not Tk21cr: EC secretary

The Smart Election Management BD app introduced by the Election Commission (EC) was developed at a cost of Tk8 crore, EC Secretary Jahangir said today debunking claims that it was developed at a staggering cost of Tk21 crore.

"The app was not made with Tk21 crore. This was the estimated expenditure on a six-year project. So far around Tk8 crore has been spent. So, if someone says that Tk21 crore have been spent, it is false information," he said at a press briefing in the afternoon in response to a query from journalists.

Also speaking about media reports regarding problems in accessing the app since Saturday (6 January), he said, "Attempts are being made to hack the app. We have been working on this since last night.

"Hacking attempts have been made from Germany, the United Kingdom and one more country. Not hacking attempts to be specific, it came under [cyber] attack. The app's performance was slowed down."

According to media reports, the app temporarily crashed on Saturday night.

The EC introduced the smart app in November last year.

On 4 January, Chief Election Commissioner Habibul Awal stated that it was introduced to ensure credibility and transparency in the national elections.

The app allows voters to track centre-based vote count every two hours and find their polling centres seamlessly.

Regarding the functionality of the app, Muhammad Ashraful Hossain, the EC's system manager, recently said, "Our app features an interactive map to guide voters to their designated voting booths. It also features real-time vote updates every two hours, candidate profiles, and other electoral information."