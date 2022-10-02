Tk77 lakh collected after introduction of cashless e-mutation 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:00 pm

Related News

Tk77 lakh collected after introduction of cashless e-mutation 

TBS Report
02 October, 2022, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 02 October, 2022, 08:00 pm
Tk77 lakh collected after introduction of cashless e-mutation 

The land ministry has collected Tk77 lakh within 39 hours of introducing cashless e-mutation from 1 October in a bid to prevent hassle of the service seekers at the land office.   

In a release issued on Sunday by the land ministry, it was mentioned that the applicants collected 6,200 automated Duplicate Carbon Receipt (DCR) with QR code on the first day and until 3pm on Sunday.

The applicants collect DCR by depositing the fee after approval of their application for mutation cases. The applicants deposited about Tk69 lakh through online mobile wallets or internet banking.

Likewise, over 11,000 new applications for e-mutation were submitted at the same time. About Tk8 lakh was deposited as the application fee in the public exchequer.   

The land ministry decided not to accept any cash for mutation after 30 September which came into effect on 1 October. 

The cashless e-mutation process will help reduce time, cost, travel and hassle of the service seekers.  

According to the land ministry, the number of mutation applications ranges between 22 lakh to 25 lakh a year.

Top News

cashless / E-Mutation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe organisation not only saves you time but also a lot of money because we frequently buy new items when we can&#039;t find the old ones. Photo: Collected

Why is it important to re-organise your closet?

7h | Mode
Aarong&#039;s Puja collection is focused on materials like muslin, silk, and cotton. Photo: Courtesy

A vibrant ensemble for Puja 

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Russia's annexation of Eastern Ukraine and the spectre of nuclear war

9h | Panorama
Tens of thousands of truckers are always on the move to keep the country’s supply chain seamless. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Truck drivers: The unsung heroes of the country's supply chain

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

Munshiganj farmer tastes success with nursery

1h | Videos
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

21h | Videos
Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

Total prize money of T20 World Cup Tk56 cr

21h | Videos
Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

Impact of the four Ukrainian regions' annexation

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A privately-owned tin-shed house is situated right in the middle of Syed Mahbub Morshed Road in the capital’s Agargaon area, occupying almost half of it including the footpath. The Photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Bangladesh

A road with a house in the middle!

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
Bangladesh Competition Commission. Photo: Collected
Markets

Unilever, Bashundhara, Square, Pran among 36 sued for destabilising commodity markets