Tk77 lakh collected after introduction of cashless e-mutation 

The land ministry has collected Tk77 lakh within 39 hours of introducing cashless e-mutation from 1 October in a bid to prevent hassle of the service seekers at the land office.

In a release issued on Sunday by the land ministry, it was mentioned that the applicants collected 6,200 automated Duplicate Carbon Receipt (DCR) with QR code on the first day and until 3pm on Sunday.

The applicants collect DCR by depositing the fee after approval of their application for mutation cases. The applicants deposited about Tk69 lakh through online mobile wallets or internet banking.

Likewise, over 11,000 new applications for e-mutation were submitted at the same time. About Tk8 lakh was deposited as the application fee in the public exchequer.

The land ministry decided not to accept any cash for mutation after 30 September which came into effect on 1 October.

The cashless e-mutation process will help reduce time, cost, travel and hassle of the service seekers.

According to the land ministry, the number of mutation applications ranges between 22 lakh to 25 lakh a year.