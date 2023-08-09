Tk70 lakh, 100 tonnes of rice allocated for flood victims in Ctg division

Low-lying roads are all underwater in Bandarban. The photo was captured on Tuesday, 8 August 2023. Photo: TBS
Low-lying roads are all underwater in Bandarban. The photo was captured on Tuesday, 8 August 2023. Photo: TBS

The government has so far allocated Tk70 lakh and 100 tonnes of rice for the flood-hit people of Chattogram division.

Speaking to reporters at the secretariat on Wednesday (9 August), State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohammed Enamur Rahman said, "We have allocated Tk70 lakh, 100 tonnes of rice and 21,000 packets of dry food so far. Water purification tablets and water bottles have also been provided."

Stating that there is no danger of new floods for the time being, the state minister said a delegation led by him will visit the flood-affected areas on Friday (10 August).

He also said, "Five consecutive days of heavy rains have caused flash floods in Satkania, Lohagora upazilas of Chattogram, Chakaria and Pekua upazilas of Cox's Bazar, Ramu upazila of Bandarban and some areas of Rangamati and Khagrachari districts, leaving thousands of people stranded."

Mentioning that the army and the navy have been deployed in the flood-affected areas on the orders of the prime minister, Enamur said, "They have rescued the people of the affected areas and taken them to shelters. 

"Field administration, police, and fire service officials have also started providing humanitarian assistance."

