Tk660.24cr toll collected from Padma Bridge till 25 April: Quader

Over Tk660.24 crore toll has been collected from the Padma Bridge till 25 April, said Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday.

Besides, 77,529 motorbikes crossed the bridge from 6am on 22 April till 6am on 26 April and during this period Tk77,52,900 toll were collected, he said while speaking at a view-exchange meeting with the staff of the Bridges Division at the Secretariat.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September, said Quader.

He also asked the authorities concerned to take steps in advance considering the cattle market, movement of cattle-laden vehicles and rains to ensure smooth journey of people.

Presided over by Bridges Division Secretary Md Manjur Hossain, Chief Engineer of Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Kazi Md Ferdous and project directors of different projects and high officials concerned were present at the meeting.