Tk52.50cr books sold in Ekushey Book Fair this year

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The 31-day Ekushey Book Fair is estimated to have sold books worth Tk52.50 crore.

The longest-running Amar Ekushey Book Fair concluded in the capital on Thursday.

Traditionally held throughout February every year at the Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan, the fair's 2022 edition started on February 15 after a pandemic-induced delay.

Jalal Ahmed, director of the Bangla Academy and member secretary of the Ekushey Book Fair Committee, presented the sales report of this year at the closing ceremony.

Book sales plummeted to Tk3.11 crore in 2021 due to the pandemic after the 2020 edition raked in Tk82 crore.

"To get a sense of the total sales, the Bangla Academy carries out a survey towards the end of the fair. Although we do not get an exact number but can come up with an estimate. This year's sales have exceeded expectations," Jalal said.

The Ekushey Book Fair 2022 saw the publication of 3,416 new books; 909 – 26% of the published ones – were considered "quality publications" by the Bangla Academy.

The academy sold books worth Tk1.27 crore at the fair.

Compared to the last fair, Jalal said, 17% more sales were generated this time.

The published books this year included 1,060 books of poetry, 501 novels and 467 storybooks.

The fair was initially slated to end on February 28, but the organisers decided to extend it till March 17 on February 27.

Book fair authorities allotted 776 units and 35 pavilions to 534 publishing houses and organisations.

 

