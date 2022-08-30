Tk5 cut in fuel price after Tk34 hike is nothing but a joke with people: Basad leader

Bazlur Rashid Firoz, secretary general of the central committee of Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Basad), has termed the price cut of diesel by Tk5 per litre as a joke with people.

In a statement on Tuesday (30 August), the leftist party leader demanded the price be immediately reverted to Tk80 per litre, which was available before the hike on 5 August.

He said the latest move is the government's ploy to elevate the privileges of traders.

"The price cut would not help reduce bus fares but increase bus owners' profit and reduce exchequer's revenue. It is mainly a policy to please traders by reducing price steadily after a sharp spike," the statement noted.

Feroz opined that people do not benefit from such moves, rather inflation becomes persistent.

He said the government's move to increase fuel prices was unusual, based on the excuse of price hike in the global market, losses of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) and potential smuggling into the neighbouring country. Later, it hiked bus fares and commodity prices simultaneously.

It was then proved that fuel price could be maintained to one that existed before 5 August if corruption and plundering can be stopped.

It is also proved that fuel prices can be reduced if the anomaly between the downward global price and BPC statement of losses can be resolved, he said in the statement.