Tk5 crore found at AL leader Amu’s house in Barishal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 August, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 03:14 pm

The fire at Amu’s house started when a group of angry mob torched it following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation and subsequent escape.

Huge amount of local and foreign currencies were found at the house of Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu in Barishal. Photo: TBS.
Huge amount of local and foreign currencies were found at the house of Awami League leader Amir Hossain Amu in Barishal. Photo: TBS.

A joint team of the army and police has recovered Tk5 crore in local and foreign currencies from the house of Awami League Leader and Member of Parliament from Jhalakathi-2 constituency Amir Hossain Amu in Barishal.

The money was found when fire service officials went to douse fire at the leader's house around 12:30am on Tuesday. The firefighters then informed the army and police about the matter, who then went to the spot and recovered some luggage and bundles of money.

The fire at Amu's house started when a group of angry mob torched it following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and subsequent escape.

Although the fire was doused at first, some people again set the house on fire in the night. When firefighters reached the spot to douse the flames, they found the luggage full of local currency and some bundles of foreign currencies, including Dollar and Euro.

According to the army and police, there were several luggage. Tk1 crore was recovered unharmed from one luggage, while Tk2.77 crore was found in slightly burnt condition from another luggage.

Foreign currencies like dollar and euro worth Tk1 crore were found in bundles, said the army and police sources.

Station Master of Jhalakathi Fire Service Md Shafiqul Islam said, "We found the luggage and the bundles of money while dousing fire from some blankets on the second floor of the building. After we informed the army and police about it, they came to the spot and recovered them."

