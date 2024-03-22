For Tk5, Munshiganj dwellers buy 7 Ramadan essentials including chickpeas, onions, oil

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2024, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2024, 02:54 pm

A woman buying a one-litre botle of soybean oil. She was able to get the oil and six other essential Ramadan commodities for only Tk5 under an initiative of Munshiganj Seba Kendra. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon
A woman buying a one-litre botle of soybean oil. She was able to get the oil and six other essential Ramadan commodities for only Tk5 under an initiative of Munshiganj Seba Kendra. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

Mohammad Masud, a Munshiganj resident, never imagined buying seven 1kg packs of Ramadan essentials only for Tk5. 

"I cannot afford to buy commodities like this every day," he said, holding the bag that has a kilogram of puffed rice, chickpeas, sugar, soybean oil, dates, lentils, and onions.

A bag he bought with only Tk5. 

"After fasting all day, many people in my neighbourhood cannot afford to break the fast by having a sharbat [juice] due to high cost of sugar. We can't even afford chickpeas or dates," said Masud. 

"Being able to buy all these for Tk5 only feels surreal," he added.

It may seem too good to be true, but 200 Munshiganj families could buy the seven Ramadan essentials — one kg each — by spending only Tk5, thanks to an initiative taken by the Munshiganj Seba Kendra. 

At 9am today (22 March), a gathering of people was drawn to stalls set up along the road near Idris Ali Madbor Polytechnic Institute in the Uttar Islampur area of the city, where seven of the essential iftar commodities were arranged for sale at the substantially discounted price.

Residents waited on queue and bought the commodities. 200 families in Munshiganj received the seven Ramadan essentials only for Tk5. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon
Residents waited on queue and bought the commodities. 200 families in Munshiganj received the seven Ramadan essentials only for Tk5. Photo: Md Moinuddin Ahmed Shumon

Reflecting a similar sentiment like Masud, 70-year-old Panpati Begum from Nayagaon village said, "Alhamdulillah! I have got a lot for Tk5. This is the first time in my life that I have bought so much for only Tk5."

Md Baijit Khan, president of the organising organisation, emphasised the initiative's significance in catering to the iftar needs of low-income individuals within society. 

"We have organised selling of iftar essentials for the first time for only Tk5," he said, hinting at plans for larger-scale events in the future.

This iftar market was for 200 families this Ramadan, he added.

