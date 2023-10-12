Tk380cr purchase of new cars for DCs, UNOs approved as officials essential for free, fair elections: Law minister

The purchase of new cars for district commissioners (DCs) and upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) was approved as these officials were essential to ensure a free, fair and peaceful elections, Law Minister Anisul Haque said today (12 October).

The government on Wednesday approved a proposal to procure a total of 261 vehicles (four-wheelers) for DCs and UNOs of different areas at a cost of Tk380 crore.

Queried on the matter while inaugurating the new Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Magura, Haque said the government had imposed a ban to stop buying cars, but it was relaxed for the sake of the election.

According to media reports, the law minister termed the purchases as very necessary in light of the upcoming national elections.

Amid the global economic crisis, the government in July halted the purchase of new vehicles.

Later in August, the Finance Division increased the expenditure limit on vehicle purchase by various ministries, departments, directorates and inspectorates of the government, to keep in line with rising prices of cars.