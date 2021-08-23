Tk3,600cr mangoes wasted post-harvest: Study

An average of 24% of mangoes worth Tk3,600 crore are wasted in each mango season in different stages due to weaknesses in post-harvest management, experts have said based on a recent study.

At a workshop titled "Improved Management of Mango to Enhance Export Assuring Quality and Safety" organised by Hortex Foundation on Monday, postharvest management expert of the foundation Md Atiqur Rahman presented a research paper on various problems and possibilities from mango production to export.

Studies have shown that mangoes are wasted in these stages due to a lack of efficiency in harvesting from trees, low-quality packaging system, not maintaining a cold chain in storage, and not having a proper chain of transport. These problems reduce the shelf life of mangoes.

As per the study, in post-harvest management, 37% of khirsapat mangoes are wasted, which is the highest in terms of loss followed by a 28.7% waste of fazli mangoes. The post-harvest waste of banana mango is 26.6%.

Besides, the waste of other fruits such as jackfruit is 25.3%.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, mango production in 2019-20 was 24.68 lakh tonnes, of which only 283 tonnes of mangoes were exported. Although the information of total mango production in the current season is not available, so far 1,623 tonnes of mangoes have been exported. The UK was the destination where the highest amount of mangoes was exported.

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak said the export of only 1,600 tonnes from the production of about 25 lakh tonnes of mangoes was not good news at all.

"A lot is being done about mango export but why can the export amount not reach 50,000 or 1 lakh tonnes? If the export situation is so bad, then there is no need to discuss it. So far all the mangoes being exported are in ethnic markets. There are not many problems in mango export in the Middle East. Then why are exports not increasing?" the minister asked.

Abdur Razzak has directed the departments concerned to take steps to ensure that mango exports exceed one lakh tonnes in the next three to five years. To this end, embassies of Bangladesh in different countries will be contacted to form committees consisting of different officials, prepare a roadmap and find new markets for mangoes.

Setting up three vacuum heat treatment plants to ensure safe mangoes is going on. Besides, work is going on to keep mangoes safe from production to shipment by implementing good agricultural practices and issuing phytosanitary certificates. As a result, mango exports have increased five times this year as compared to that last year.

Mango producers, exporters, officials of the government departments concerned claim that mango export has to go through some specific processes and management from the production stage.

Bagging at a certain time, weakness of proper management while collecting from a mature mango tree, lack of packing house, not maintaining a cold chain from field to aircraft are major weaknesses.

Mango needs a shelf life of nine to ten days for export.

According to the study, these problems mentioned above reduce the shelf life of mango. The use of foot bagging technology alone can increase the shelf life of mangoes and reduce the use of pesticides by 70-90%.

Among all varieties of mangoes, branding of khirsapat, langra, Bari-3, banana, Bari-4 and Fazli mangoes has been emphasised.

Note that Bangladesh ranks 7th in the world in mango production but at the bottom in export.

According to Faostat, which provides free access to food and agriculture data for over 245 countries, 52.08 million mangoes were produced worldwide in 2018, of which, 37.81 million tonnes was produced in Asia.

A total of 1.60 million tonnes have been exported to different countries of the world.