Tk33.4cr gold seized at Dhaka airport; 3 held

The Customs preventive team of Dhaka Customs House seized 29.67kg of gold worth Tk 33.4 crore at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday evening and Monday morning (17 July).

Customs sources said a flight of Emirates Airlines EK-586 from Dubai landed at the airport around 6:15pm on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a preventive team of Customs House stopped three passengers and recovered three gold bars and some ornaments worth Tk3.4 crore from their possession.

Later, they were handed over to the airport police following a case filed against them.

Meanwhile, customs officials recovered around 26kg of gold worth around Tk30 crore from another flight of Emirates Airlines from Dubai that landed at the airport this morning.

Tipped off, a team of customs officials searched the flight and found the gold, wrapped with blue scotch tape beneath the seats.