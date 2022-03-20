Tk237cr transacted in Cox's Bazar tourism sector during the 3-day holiday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:27 pm

100% of rooms in all hotels, motels and guest houses were booked as more than 1.5 lakh tourists thronged the city

Top view of Cox&#039;s Bazar town/TBS
Top view of Cox's Bazar town/TBS

The tourism sector of Cox's Bazar saw a turnover of at least Tk237 crore during the three-day holiday from Thursday to Saturday.

Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry sources said a large number of tourists came to Cox's Bazar with their families during the three-day public holiday marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth anniversary, weekly holiday and Shab-e-Barat.

They said the tourists spent a lot of money on hotel rent, travel fare, food, purchasing various favourite products including dried fish and visiting the world's longest natural sea beach.

Syed Murad Islam, executive magistrate (tourism cell) of Cox's Bazar district administration, said 356 residential hotels and guest houses of the tourism city earned around Tk12.34 crore as room rents from an estimated 1.5 lakh tourists. In addition, the tourists spent around Tk225 crore in various sectors during their stay in the city. They have been provided security by the district administration.

Mukhim Khan, general secretary of the Kalatali Marine Drive Road Hotel-Motel Owners' Association, said, "During the 3-day holiday, 100% rooms of the city's hotels, motels and guest houses were booked as an overwhelming number of tourists came."

Abu Morshed Chowdhury Khoka, president of Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said more than 1.5 lakh tourists visited Cox's Bazar during the time. On average, each of them spent at least Tk15,000 in various ways. During the three days, the business in the tourism sector amounted to Tk225 crore.

