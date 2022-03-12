Tk2,000cr money laundering case: 12 South Line buses kept in court’s custody burnt to ashes in Faridpur 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 09:58 am

Related News

Tk2,000cr money laundering case: 12 South Line buses kept in court’s custody burnt to ashes in Faridpur 

TBS Report
12 March, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 12 March, 2022, 09:58 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Total 12 buses of South Line Paribahan – owned by former Faridpur city Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel – have been burnt to ashes in a fire that broke out in Faridpur. 

The two brothers are the prime accused in the much talked about Tk2,000 crore money laundering case filed in 2020.

The buses, kept at a field in Faridpur's Goalchamat area under the custody of a Dhaka court, caught on fire on Saturday midnight, confirmed Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Director Nazrul Islam. 

The fire official, while speaking with The Business Standard, said, "Total 22 buses owned by Barakat and Rubel were seized and kept at a field in Goalchamat last year. 

"They were kept under the custody of a Dhaka court after the money laundering case was filed."

"It took us hours to bring the blaze under control. We are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire and the amount of damage caused by it. 

"An investigation is underway. We will be able to tell more after that," he added.   

Meanwhile, Faridpur Kotwali police Officer-in-Charge (OC) MA Jalil said that fire and police officials rushed to the spot after being informed about the fire. 

"The fire came under control at around 2.30am. Efforts are underway to determine how and from where the fire originated." 

Earlier on 25 February, 2021, the court ordered the seizing of some 5,706 bighas of land and 55 vehicles owned by the Faridpur brothers.

It was CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud who had filed the money laundering against Barkat and Rubel with Kafrul police station on 26 June 2020. 

They were arrested the same year following a special drive conducted by law enforcers.

According to the case statement, the two accumulated huge illegal assets by controlling the work of various government departments, including the Local Government Engineering Department, the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, the Roads and Highways Department in Faridpur between 2010 and 2020.

In addition, they amassed illegal wealth through drug peddling and land grabbing. They have become the owner of 23 buses, trucks and SUVs. 

A significant amount of money was smuggled abroad through hundi. 

Besides, the two brothers were accused of the murder of a lawyer on 20 November 1994 in Rajbari.
 

Top News / Court / Corruption / Crime

Bangladesh / Money laundering / Crime / Corruption / fire

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The city of Pripyat was abandoned after the explosion of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. Photo: Reuters

What are the risks at the Chernobyl nuclear plant?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why open new banks if they chase the same customers?

22h | Panorama
As horses run a long distance on asphalt roads, their hooves start to decay and over time, their flesh gets exposed. Photo: Mumit M

Tomtoms: A tradition riding on cruelty

23h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The trans women who fought it out

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

Russia hits back at Western sanctions with export bans

20h | Videos
Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

Rumors on Bipasha’s pregnancy

22h | Videos
Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

Criticism growing over Western world's double stand

23h | Videos
Skib Khan to release new album

Skib Khan to release new album

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

6
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh