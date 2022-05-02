Tk12cr in tolls collected at Bangabandhu Bridge in 4 days

More than 1.5 lakh vehicles have crossed the Bangabandhu Bridge in the last four days ahead of Eid, with over Tk12 crore worth of toll being collected so far.

"Fifteen-sixteen thousand vehicles cross the bridge on regular days. With Eid looming, the number of vehicle crossings has more than doubled," said sources from the Bangabandhu Bridge Authority.

The traffic pressure has been increasing this Eid since last Wednesday night, the sources informed.

"The highest toll was collected last Thursday to Friday. On that day 42,199 vehicles crossed the bridge. From this, the toll collected was Tk3,16,08,000.

The largest number of vehicles crossed on Friday and Saturday. The traffic has been lighter since Sunday night. There were fewer vehicles crossing than usual since Monday."

Ahsan Masud, executive engineer of Bangabandhu Bridge, said the number of vehicles on the highway was much higher this Eid than before. "All the toll booths of the bridge are open."