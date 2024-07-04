Tk1,000cr set for Bhomra port development: State minister for shipping

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File Photo: Collected
State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury. File Photo: Collected

Questioning the rationale behind some quarters claiming that the country is "being sold", State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury today (4 July) highlighted the Tk1,017 crore earmarked for the development of the crucial Bhomra Port. 

While inaugurating the e-port management system programme at the port in Satkhira, he said such digital services would be rolled out in all land ports across the country in phases to build Smart Bangladesh. 

"Automation has already been introduced in Benapole and Burimari land ports to make the services paperless. Digital capability is being enhanced along with infrastructure development of Bhomra land port. Those who talk about selling the country do not think about these things," he said.

The state minister also said Tk1,017 crore will be spent for the development of Bhomra port.

Khalid said the projects are being funded by the government and development cooperation organisations to bring the land ports under modernity and automation. 

Funded by the Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation (GATF), the digitisation programme was being implemented at the Bhomra land port at a cost of around Tk9 crore. 

It is set to play a major role in keeping the supply of goods with the neighbouring countries operational, he said.

Chairman of Bangladesh Land Port Authority Md Zillur Rahman presided over the opening ceremony, organised by the Bangladesh Land Port Authority and Swiss Contact Bangladesh. 

Officials and business leaders of the land port were present at the time.

