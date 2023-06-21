Tk100 and Tk200 notes signed by BB governor being issued from central bank’s Motijheel branch

Bangladesh

Press Release
21 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 08:45 pm

Related News

Tk100 and Tk200 notes signed by BB governor being issued from central bank’s Motijheel branch

Press Release
21 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 08:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bank notes of Tk100 and Tk200 with the signature of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder is being issued starting 20 June (Tuesday) from Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank which will be issued from other offices of Bangladesh Bank later.

The color, shape, design and all security features of the newly printed Tk100 and Tk200 notes will remain unchanged as before.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Apart from the two newly printed notes, other notes of Tk100 and Tk200 in current circulation will also be in circulation simultaneously as valid notes

Corporates

Bangladesh Bank / notes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

12h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

1h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

52m | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

4h | TBS Stories
Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

10h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions