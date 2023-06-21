Tk100 and Tk200 notes signed by BB governor being issued from central bank’s Motijheel branch

Photo: Courtesy

Bank notes of Tk100 and Tk200 with the signature of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder is being issued starting 20 June (Tuesday) from Motijheel office of Bangladesh Bank which will be issued from other offices of Bangladesh Bank later.

The color, shape, design and all security features of the newly printed Tk100 and Tk200 notes will remain unchanged as before.

Photo: Courtesy

Apart from the two newly printed notes, other notes of Tk100 and Tk200 in current circulation will also be in circulation simultaneously as valid notes