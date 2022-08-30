Titumir College student killed after being hit by bus

A female student of Government Titumir College has died after a bus hit a motorcycle on Hanif Flyover near Saidabad area in the capital.

The victim, Sadia Afrin, 22, was a third year student of Marketing Department, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Bachchu Mia confirming the news to The Business Standard on Tuesday (30 August).

Hailing from Mohanganj upazila of Netrokona, Sadia used to reside in a rented house in Jatrabari.

She left for 300-feet along with three others on two bikes to attend a programme there.

Sadia's cousin Nazmul was riding the bike when the bus hit them from the back, leaving her dead on spot.

Nazul also sustained some injuries and is now undergoing treatment in a hospital.