Titas blacklists three companies including two Chinese firms

Bangladesh

Eyamin Sajid
25 August, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 09:52 pm

Related News

Titas blacklists three companies including two Chinese firms

The gas supplier says it will file a case against them

Eyamin Sajid
25 August, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 09:52 pm
Titas blacklists three companies including two Chinese firms

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Ltd has blacklisted three international companies including two Chinese firms, accusing those of supplying faulty pipes.

It is also preparing to file a case against them.

Recently, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division of the power ministry communicated the matter through a letter to the foreign ministry so that it takes the issue up with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka. The Business Standard has obtained a copy of the letter.

The companies facing the accusation are Chinese Hebei Changfeng Steel Tube Manufacturing Co Ltd and Henan Light Industrial Products I/E Xinxing Co Ltd, and the UK-based Intertek International Ltd.

Sources at the largest gas transmission company in the country said a project to set up an 8km gas pipeline had been taken up to supply gas from Gojariya Town Bordering Station to the Abdul Monem Economic Zone, a private economic zone, in Munshiganj.

The pipes imported from China for the project were produced by Hebei Changfeng Steel and supplied by Henan Light Industries.

The pre-shipment inspection of the imported pipes was done by Intertek International.

But the project authority identified leaks during the hydraulic test of the pipes last year after those had been shipped and installed.

Titas Gas then formed two committees to investigate the leakage.

 

The pipeline not fit for use

Both the probe committees reported that there were welding-related leaks in the pipes. The defects could be detected at the manufacturing stage through a test. Therefore, manufacturers and suppliers are responsible for supplying faulty pipes.

However, Gas Oil Orbit JV, a joint venture of Gas Oil Liners and Orbit Construction, that installed the pipes at the project site was not held responsible for the leaks.

Titas Gas officials, who oversaw the project, were also not linked to the defects or blamed for the poor implementation of the project.

The committees suggested blacklisting the Chinese companies in Bangladesh, so as to bar them from participating in any future pipeline projects here.

They also suggested blacklisting Intertek International for providing incorrect certification upon the pre-shipment inspection.

According to the probe reports, the pipeline should be abandoned because it has massive leaks.

 

A new pipeline to replace the faulty one

Titas Board decided to reconstruct the pipeline with money from the economic zone due to its liquidity crisis.

Md Shafiqul Islam, general manager (planning and development) at Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Ltd, said they had started the initial work to float a fresh tender.

He did not disclose the cost of setting up the existing pipeline and the one that will replace it.

Meanwhile, businessmen are not showing any interest to invest in the economic zone for the lack of gas supply, said a source at the zone.

At present, the production of two large factories, including a pharmaceutical company, requiring a huge amount of gas, is being disrupted.

Titas Gas' Managing Director Ali Iqbal Md Nurullah refused to comment on the issue.

Top News

Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

Paperfly: Your virtual courier service

7h | Videos
Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

Downsides of development: 3 mega projects centering Dhaka airport

7h | Videos
Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

Ikebana: The art of Japanese flower arrangement

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

TBS Current Affairs: Dengue outbreak amid Covid-19 pandemic, an insult to injury

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

100 Japnaese companies to invest 1B in Bangladesh

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
File photo of Sonia Mehjabin and Masukur Rahman/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Travel ban for Eorange owner, husband 

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding