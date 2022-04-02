Tipu was killed to avenge Milky murder: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2022, 04:49 pm

The elite force nabbed four suspects from different parts of Dhaka on Saturday

Awami League leader Zahidul Islam Tipu was killed to retaliate against his alleged involvement in the murder of Juba League's Dhaka Metropolitan (south) unit organising secretary Reazul Haque Khan Milky, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said.

RAB's Legal and Media wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin revealed the detailed information of the Shahjahanpur double murder incident at a press briefing on Saturday after arresting four people, including the alleged mastermind.

The arrestees are: Omar Farooq, 52, Abu Saleh Sikder, 38, Nasir Uddin, 38 and Morshedul Alam 51, alias Palash.

The elite force nabbed the four from different parts of Dhaka on Saturday, said ASP Imran Khan, assistant director (media) at RAB Headquarters.

"A man who tailed AL politician Zahidul Islam Tipu's vehicle is among the detainees," he said.

Reportedly, the group – including Farooq and Palash – was actively involved in protests like holding human chains, organising meetings and so on to condemn the killing of Reazul Haque Khan Milky, who was gunned down in a similar pattern on 30 July 2013.

Despite several attempts, Tipu was acquitted in the case but one of his associates Rizvi Hasan was assassinated in 2016 by Farooq and his accomplices.

As per the primary interrogation of the detainees, the Rizvi murder trial that had recently been transferred to a speedy trial tribunal was because of Tipu's influence.

Although the arrested group was trying to settle the Rizvi murder case outside of court by negotiating Tk50 lakh with Rizvi's father Abul Kalam, they failed to do so because of Tipu's alleged intervention.

In order to slow down the case proceeding, the assailants then decided to kill Zahidul Islam Tipu.

