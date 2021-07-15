Tipu Munshi seeks deep sea fishing policy for low-income countries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 July, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2021, 07:29 pm

Tipu Munshi seeks deep sea fishing policy for low-income countries

The minister came up with the remarks after attending a meeting of the WTO Virtual Trade Negotiating Committee

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi. Photo: Collected

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Thursday insisted on formulating a policy over deep sea fishing, securing the interests of low-income countries for gaining the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG).

The minister came up with the remarks after attending a meeting of the WTO Virtual Trade Negotiating Committee at the secretariat.

"The countries that are capable of fishing on a limited scale, should be considered specifically as the developing countries are not responsible for environmental pollution", he said.

Large size industrial fishing vessels are the cause of environmental destruction, the minister said, adding that Bangladesh wants the fishing policy securing the interests of low-income and developing countries.
 

