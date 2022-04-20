Tipu Munshi meets Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata; border haats discussed  

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:32 pm

TBS Report

20 April, 2022, 09:05 am

Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:32 pm  

TBS Report
20 April, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2022, 12:32 pm
Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi had a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday on the eve of the Bengal Global Business Summit.

The commerce minister is leading the Bangladesh delegation to the two-day business event that will start on Wednesday (20 April), 2022, said a press release of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

At the outset, both Tipu Munshi and Mamata Banerjee recalled the close and warm relationship between the peoples of Bangladesh and West Bengal.

The commerce minister referred to the wholehearted support of the people of West Bengal in 1971 during the great war of liberation of Bangladesh.

During the bilateral meeting, the issues of common interest in the area of trade and investment were discussed in detail.

Issues like the need of improving infrastructure at the border for trade facilitation, working together for investment in jute and leather sectors, as well as the possibility of establishing border haats came up during the meeting.

Both the commerce minister of Bangladesh and the CM  of West Bengal agreed that closer collaboration will be mutually beneficial for the business sectors of both Bangladesh and India, particularly West Bengal.

Tipu Munshi is also expected to visit Mizoram at the invitation of the Minister of Industries of Mizoram during his trip to India.

