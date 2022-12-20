Tipu for increasing capacity of land ports on India-Bangladesh border

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today called for increasing capacity of land ports on India-Bangladesh border.

"India is a close friend and major trading partner of Bangladesh. There is a huge demand for Bangladeshi products in the Indian market. Bangladesh is now able to export international quality products at relatively low prices. For this reason, it is necessary to increase the capacity of the land ports on the India-Bangladesh border," he said.

The minister said this while meeting with newly appointed Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay K Verma at the Commerce Ministry in the city, said a press release.

In his speech, Pranay K Verma said there is a historical and excellent relation between the two countries.

"Bangladesh is a good friend of India. Indian government has always given importance to Bangladesh. India's business, trade and cooperation with Bangladesh have increased a lot. Communication system has improved. Bangladesh's communication with India's bordering states has become easier. As a result, trade between the two countries has increased," he added.