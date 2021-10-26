Govt extends time for Hilsa export to India until 5 Nov
Exporters could not complete the Hilsa export within the previously stipulated time due to Hilsa catching ban on 4-25 October
The Ministry of Commerce has extended the time for exporting Hilsa to India until 5 November as export activities remained halted after the government imposed a 22-day ban on catching, selling and transporting the fish from 4 October.
In a circular on Tuesday, the commerce ministry said that the companies could not complete the Hilsa export activities within the stipulated time as Hilsa catching was banned during the breeding season of Hilsa from 4-25 October.
That is why the time has been extended. Other conditions for exports will remain unchanged, said the circular.
On the occasion of Durga Puja, the ministry allowed 115 exporters to export 4,600 tonnes of Hilsa to India in September in two phases.
Among the exporters, the ministry fixed the export deadline for 52 companies till 10 October and for 63 companies till 3 October.