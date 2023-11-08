Time for EU to help Bangladesh uphold democracy as observer in upcoming election: EU MP Tomáš Zdechovský

EU MP Tomáš Zdechovský and other speakers at a discussion programme on democracy and human rights in Bangladesh on in Brussels, Belgium on 7 November 2023. Photo: Courtesy

It is time for the European Union to help Bangladesh uphold democracy in the upcoming national election as the election observer, Tomáš Zdechovský, a member of the European Parliament, said recently.

Speaking at a discussion programming on Democracy and Human Rights in Bangladesh on Tuesday (7 November 2023) in Brussels, Belgium, the EU lawmaker also highlighted the strong trade relation between Bangladesh and the EU.

The programme, hosted by Zdechovský, was attended by several other Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), diplomats, community leaders, and civil society members from Bangladesh attended the discussion, reads a press statement.

The disinformation campaign to malign the image of democracy and the Human rights situation in Bangladesh was the key point of discussion.

Speakers at the event discussed and emphasised the need for strong friendship between the EU and Bangladesh for a healthy democracy and human rights.

Dr Mizanur Rahman, former chair of the Human Rights Commission of Bangladesh and the chairman of the Empowerment through Law of the Common People (ELCOP), Syed Mozammel Ali, chairman of Study Circle London, Rayhan Rashid, of the Oxford Matrix and Tomáš Zdechovský, MEP, were the designated speakers of the discussion.

Delivering the welcome address the host of the discussion, Tomáš Zdechovský, stated that around 19.5% of Bangladesh's total export earning comes from the EU and they have been a big part of Bangladesh's transformation from an agricultural-based economy to an industrial one.

He also mentioned Bangladesh as the "South Asian Tiger".

Also speaking on the occasion, Syed Mozammel Ali stated that Bangladesh has gained tremendous progress in recent times and it is their obligation to highlight the progress around the world.

Ali emphasised the current scenario of spreading fake news surrounding the democratic situation which has also created criticism in the European Union.

He added that most of the news are being circulated without proper investigation and sources.

"They never cross-check the validity of the information. The power structure of the security forces of Bangladesh are put into question by many. Some incidents happened by using excessive force and it is quite common for every country, it is not like Bangladesh is the only country dealing with these problems.

"If you look at the security forces of USA in Afghanistan, you will understand. But the government is trying to ease the situation as soon as possible. The perpetrators who acted ahead of their power in the security forces are put on trial and if found guilty they have been convicted with different punishments," he said.

Ali ended his speech by requesting everyone to cross-check the news found in the national and international media to get a clearer view of the actual situation of Bangladesh.