TikToker who removed nuts of Padma Bridge on 7-day remand

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 June, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2022, 05:36 pm

A Shariatpur court on Monday granted a seven-day remand against the TikToker who removed nuts from the Padma Bridge and uploaded a video of it on.

The development came after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) sought a 10-day remand producing Bayezid Talha before the court on Monday (27 June), Additional Superintendent of Police at CID Jisanul Haque confirmed the news to The Business Standard. 

Bayezid Talha has been booked under section 15 (3)/25 of the Special Powers Act 1974 at Padma Bridge North Police Station, confirmed Rezaul Masud, special police super of CID's Cyber Intelligence and Risk Management Department.

Earlier on Sunday, police detained Bayezid from Shantinagar in Dhaka. Later, a case was filed against him with Padma Bridge North Police Station under the Special Powers Act.

