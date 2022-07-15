Tiktok removes 3.4 million videos of Bangladeshi users in three months 

Tiktok, a fast-growing short video sharing platform, has recently removed more than 3.4 million videos of its Bangladeshi users, according to its recently released Community Guidelines Report for January-March 2022.

Bangladesh was rated 7th in the world for the most videos taken down for Community Guidelines violations in the first quarter of this year, according to the report.

Shotok Khan, partnership manager of TitTok at its Dubai office, told The Business Standard that TikTok has a local team to moderate contents and understand the behaviors of users.

They are careful about any videos regarding child abuse, sexual harassment, violence and others that go against the community standards.

Over 100.23 million videos were removed globally for violating Community Guidelines during the same period, with nearly 95% of videos taken down within 24 hours after having been posted.

Earlier, TikTok removed more than 2.6 million videos from Bangladesh, in October-December 2021.

According to last year's report, Bangladesh also ranked 7th worldwide for the largest volume of videos taken down for Community Guidelines violations in the fourth quarter last year.