Tigers dedicate 2nd match against New Zealand to cancer warriors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 04:03 pm

Bangladesh cricket team has dedicated the second match of the current series against New Zealand to the warriors fighting cancer.  

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed this initiative and will be working closely with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust (BANCAT) in this regard, reads a press release.

In a recent statement, BCB said, "Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) dedicates the second match to the cancer warriors of 2021 in cooperation with Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust."

Bangladesh Cancer Aid Trust has been working relentlessly to revive victims who have cancer as well as raising awareness among the masses regarding cancer prevention. 

BANCAT had this to say about this initiative, "Bangladesh is about to witness history as the Tigers dedicate the second T/20 of Ban Vs NZ series to the valiant cancer warriors. Be sure to tune in tomorrow at 4:00 pm to watch this one-of-a-kind match. May this selfless gesture inspire all to collectively come forward and pledge to support the cancer community because we all were born with the ability to change someone's life."

The first match of New Zealand showcased Bangladesh's deal a crushing blow to the Kiwis, with them scoring their lowest run yet of 60 in a T20 match. With the match well on its way to starting in a few hours, one can't feel but pride at getting to witness this day becoming a part of the golden history of the Tigers.

