Tiger Golf Club hosts special get-together dinner for its members, foreign diplomats

Tiger Golf Club (TGC), a known organisation among foreign expats, diplomats, and local golf enthusiasts, has hosted a dinner and get-together at a restaurant in Dhaka on Friday.

The evening saw the gracious presence of 11 ambassadors and high commissioners who are members of the TGC, extending their warm wishes and camaraderie.

The event also marked a heartfelt welcome to new club members, supported by EduQuest, an education consultancy firm, said a media release on Saturday.

During the gathering, the club exemplified its commitment to social responsibility by contributing Tk1 lakh towards the education of marginalised ball boys.

Speaking at the event, Heru Hartanto Subolo, Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh and President of TGC, along with Alternate President Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, underscored the club's role in fostering international ties and community welfare.

Brig General Md Manzur Qader (Retd), vice president of TGC, emphasised the club's dedication to not only golf but also to impactful social initiatives, particularly benefiting underserved communities.

He also outlined the club's upcoming plans, including an anticipated tour to Brunei in November.

Distinguished attendees included Syed Mustafizur Rahman, treasurer of TGC, Ajay Pratap Singh of India and also the executive member of the club.

The evening was further enriched with intermittent flute music, special golf arrangements for lady guests, and a raffle draw, adding a vibrant touch to the event.

Among the envoys, Haznah Md Hashim (High Commissioner of Malaysia), Ramis Sen (Turkish Ambassador), Ghanshyam Bhandari (Nepal Ambassador), Nguyen Manh Cuong (Vietnamese Ambassador), Leo Tito L Ausan Jr (Philippines Ambassador), Park Young-sik (South Korean Ambassador), Kyaw Soe Moe (Myanmar Ambassador), Haji Haris bin Othman (High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam), and Sheela Pillai (Head of Mission of the Singapore Embassy) were present.

Established in 2009-10, the Tiger Golf Club has become a cherished gathering point for its diverse membership, fostering enduring memories of Bangladesh and its vibrant golfing culture.