Tiger Golf Club hosts special get-together dinner for its members, foreign diplomats

Bangladesh

UNB
29 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:39 pm

Tiger Golf Club hosts special get-together dinner for its members, foreign diplomats

UNB
29 June, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 09:39 pm
The evening saw the gracious presence of 11 ambassadors and high commissioners who are members of the TGC, extending their warm wishes and camaraderie. Photo: UNB
The evening saw the gracious presence of 11 ambassadors and high commissioners who are members of the TGC, extending their warm wishes and camaraderie. Photo: UNB

Tiger Golf Club (TGC), a known organisation among foreign expats, diplomats, and local golf enthusiasts, has hosted a dinner and get-together at a restaurant in Dhaka on Friday.

The evening saw the gracious presence of 11 ambassadors and high commissioners who are members of the TGC, extending their warm wishes and camaraderie.

The event also marked a heartfelt welcome to new club members, supported by EduQuest, an education consultancy firm, said a media release on Saturday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During the gathering, the club exemplified its commitment to social responsibility by contributing Tk1 lakh towards the education of marginalised ball boys.

Speaking at the event, Heru Hartanto Subolo, Indonesian Ambassador to Bangladesh and President of TGC, along with Alternate President Sarah Cooke, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, underscored the club's role in fostering international ties and community welfare.

Brig General Md Manzur Qader (Retd), vice president of TGC, emphasised the club's dedication to not only golf but also to impactful social initiatives, particularly benefiting underserved communities.

He also outlined the club's upcoming plans, including an anticipated tour to Brunei in November.

Distinguished attendees included Syed Mustafizur Rahman, treasurer of TGC, Ajay Pratap Singh of India and also the executive member of the club.

The evening was further enriched with intermittent flute music, special golf arrangements for lady guests, and a raffle draw, adding a vibrant touch to the event.

Among the envoys, Haznah Md Hashim (High Commissioner of Malaysia), Ramis Sen (Turkish Ambassador), Ghanshyam Bhandari (Nepal Ambassador), Nguyen Manh Cuong (Vietnamese Ambassador), Leo Tito L Ausan Jr (Philippines Ambassador), Park Young-sik (South Korean Ambassador), Kyaw Soe Moe (Myanmar Ambassador), Haji Haris bin Othman (High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam), and Sheela Pillai (Head of Mission of the Singapore Embassy) were present.

Established in 2009-10, the Tiger Golf Club has become a cherished gathering point for its diverse membership, fostering enduring memories of Bangladesh and its vibrant golfing culture.

Tiger Golf Club

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The slum area is gradually extending towards the Gulshan Lake side by land reclamation and filling the waterbody with waste. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The tale of Korail, a city inside a city

8h | Panorama
How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

1d | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

1d | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

Potential Candidates if Biden Steps Down: Who Could Run?

8m | Videos
Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

Iran's presidential election to be held in the second round

1h | Videos
The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

The Lucky files: From college teacher to 'overnight' millionaire

1h | Videos
Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

Ramchandrapur canal rescue operation: Sadeeq Agro demolished

2h | Videos