Tiger Golf Club bids farewell to outgoing Indonesian ambassador 

Tiger Golf Club (TGC) held a farewell event for Heru H Subolo, Indonesian ambassador in Dhaka and the club’s president, on 2 Nov. Photo: Collected
The Tiger Golf Club (TGC) held a farewell event as Heru H Subolo, Indonesian ambassador in Dhaka and the club's president, prepares to conclude his tenure.

The event took place at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden Hotel, coinciding with a prize distribution ceremony for a tournament on Saturday among club members.

Lieutenant General (retd) Abdul Hafiz, Special Assistant (Defence and national unity) to the Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, served as the chief guest.

He emphasised TGC's role in fostering friendships through golf and expressed optimism that the club's newly launched magazine, Golf and Beyond, will further enhance golf and sports tourism in the region.

Brigadier General (retd) Manzur Qader, vice president of TGC, delivered the introductory remarks.

The event was attended by dignitaries, including ambassadors from EU, UK, and ASEAN countries, and members of the club.

Founded in 2012, TGC brings together individuals from the diplomatic community, expatriates, locals, military personnel, and business leaders, creating a vibrant community united by a passion for golf.

 

