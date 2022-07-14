Tidewater submerges low lying areas in Ctg

Most of the low lying areas of Chattogram including Khatunganj have become inundated with tidewater on Thursday although no rainfall was noticed.

Residents of Agrabad, Baklia, Chawkbazar have been suffering immensely as water entered their houses.

"Water level rose to 5.41 metre on Thursday due to low at Bay and full moon, submerging Agrabad, Baklia, Chawkbazar and other areas. Water level can rise up to 5.43 metre on Friday," Assistant Weather Forecast Officer Sheikh Harunur Rashid of Patenga meteorological office said.

They also forecasted further rise in sea level and rainfall with thunder in the next 24 hours.

According to the public works department survey, about 69% of the metropolitan areas are affected by the high tide.

Water level in 18% areas of the Chattogram metropolitan increases from 0.5 metre to 2.5 metre as an impact of the sea level rise. The areas include the CDA residential areas, East Baklia, South Baklia, Halishohor, Sholokbahar, Muradpur and Bahaduraghat zone.

Mitigating Waterlogging in Chattogram City Project Director Lt Col Mohammad Shah Ali said that Chandgaon, Mohra, Chaktai, Khatunganj, Asadganj, Chawkbazar and Patenga areas become submerged during high tide and it is happening because of the sea level rise.

Chaktai Wholesale Traders Association President Ahsan Khaled Parvez told The Business Standard that tidewater started entering the low lying areas of Khatunganj Thursday afternoon which remained for over two hours. Lots of goods inside the shops were damaged.

He noted that the sufferings could have been solved once the construction of the sluicegates is completed.

It has become urgent for the residents of Agrabad to know the time of high tide.

"The tidewater remains in the area for three hours. We keep the high tide forecast and the calendar in our home and that's how we start our day," resident of the Agrabad area Jashim Uddin said.

"We have elevated the Agrabad road to three metre last year. Still the area has been flooded this year and the tide water is the main reason for this,"