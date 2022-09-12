Tidal surges inundate low-lying areas in Khulna, embankment collapses 

Low-lying areas in Paikgachha upazila headquarter in Khulna have been flooded following the collapse of an embankment due to tidal surges on Sunday.

Bangabandhu Chattar, the kitchen market area and some other low-lying areas were inundated, causing suffering to local residents.

The front part of the newly constructed town protection embankment collapsed due to tidal surges caused by depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Locals alleged under the supervision of the Paikgachha Municipal Authority, the dam was constructed in Charbharati area of the Shibsha River in an unplanned manner to protect the municipality from flooding which was inaugurated on April 23 this year.

In just a few days, fish farming started inside of the dam.

A number of trees of the afforestation project implemented around the vast area of Shibshar's Charbharati started to die as the water cannot recede due to construction the embankment, they said.

Paikgachha upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Momtaz Begum directed the local municipality to remove the dam. As the dam was not removed, eventually it could not withstand the extra pressure of the tidal surges in Shibshar.

However, Paikgachha Water Development Board Assistant Engineer Md Raju Howlader said they have not built any embankment in Shibshar. That was not approved by the Bangladesh Water Development Board. So they are aware of the dam collapse.

Depression to weaken gradually



The land depression over south Madhya Pradesh moved west-northwestwards and is likely to weaken gradually, said the weather department on Monday.

At 6am this day, it was lying over south Madhya Pradesh and adjoining area of India and is likely to move west-northwestwards further, the Met office said in a special bulletin.

Under its influence, deep convection is also taking place over north Bay and the adjoining area.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisted local cautionary signal No 3.

"All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice," the department said.

They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea, it added.

Meanwhile, Low-lying areas of coastal districts and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by tidal surges.

These districts are Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Jahalakathi, Pirojpur, Barguna, Patuakhali, Bhola, Barishal, Laxmipur, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar.