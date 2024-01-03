Tickets issued for new Cox's Bazar train 'Parjotak Express'

On this route, the fare of the Shovon chair of the non-stop intercity train has been fixed at Tk695. The air-conditioned (AC) chair (Snigdha) fare is Tk1,325. 

The Bangladesh railway has started issuing tickets on Wednesday (3 January) for operating another non-stop intercity train "Parjotak Express" on the Dhaka-Cox's Bazar route from 10 January.

Apart from counters, tickets are also being sold on the website through the railway's ticketing partner Shohoz.com.

On this route, the fare of the Shovon chair of the non-stop intercity train has been fixed at Tk695. 

The air-conditioned (AC) chair (Snigdha) fare is Tk1,325. 

The 785 seat capacity train will depart Dhaka from Kamalapur Railway station at 6:15am and reach Cox's Bazar at 3:00pm making stops at Biman Bandar and Chattogram station. 

Departing Cox's Bazar at 8:00pm, the train will reach Dhaka at 4:30am. 

The Parjotak Express is scheduled to take 8:45 hours to reach Cox's Bazar from Dhaka and 8:30am to reach Dhaka.

According to railway officials, the train will operate with a rack of 16 coaches imported from Korea. 

The train service would remain closed on Sundays.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the newly developed Dohazari Cox's Bazar rail line on 11 November last year. 

The railway commenced the commercial service on the line with non-stop Cox's Bazar Express from Dhaka on 1 December.

The distance from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar is 346 kilometres. 

