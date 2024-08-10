TIB urges govt to develop, implement strategic roadmap for state reform, offers cooperation

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called on the newly formed interim government to take decisive and vigorous measures to completely reform the state structure by developing and implementing a strategic road map.

This will help build "a well-governed New Bangladesh that is distinguished by transparency, accountability, justice, and the protection of human rights" the organisation said in a statement issued on Friday (9 August).

In the statement, the civil society organisation congratulated the new government following the fall of the autocratic government due to the unprecedented uprising of students and the people.

"Fearless students and ordinary citizens have defeated the force that was unaccountable, blinded by the arrogance of power, and threatened the dream of a society based on human rights and non-discrimination through unprecedented sacrifice. TIB congratulates all, particularly the students, for this remarkable achievement that has been possible due to the indomitable spirit of the students and the people," TIB Executive Director Dr. Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement.

The interim government, which includes the young, assumed state responsibilities amid sky-high expectations from the people, said TIB, wishing to give its full cooperation in developing and implementing a strategic roadmap for state reform.

Iftekharuzzaman said, "A magnificent opportunity has emerged to reconstruct Bangladesh in the spirit of the Liberation War, half a century after independence, and the new government is likely to take this chance. We strongly urge that a strategic roadmap be made and followed with the purpose of reorganizing the state mechanism of the New Bangladesh."

"To address the pressing need," he added, "it is imperative to quickly improve the law-and order situation in the country. This requires a thorough restructuring of the police force's management and infrastructure in order to establish a more people-friendly police force."

The TIB executive director noted that it is crucial to establish effective institutional accountability and transparency within the police force to restore public confidence following the fall of the administration.

"This will help identify the underlying causes of the decline in trust. Along with the police forces, all state institutions were continuously used as tools for the misuse of power by the fallen government. However, this does not justify the abhorrent acts of random killings and violence against law enforcement and government personnel, which have to end right now," he said.

Mentioning that people from all walks of life—regardless of religion, race, caste, or occupation—participated in the student and people's movement and won an extraordinary triumph, Iftekharuzzaman said, "Despite the night vigils of students and the general public, attacks continue on the homes, businesses, and temples of minorities."

Similarly, he said attacks are taking place on monuments and structures that symbolize the nation's hopes and inspirations from the Great Liberation War.

"This is really inappropriate behaviour. The autocratic government, posing as the 'Liberation War Government,' has failed to uphold the genuine essence of the Liberation War, and it is imperative to resolve this matter by appropriate legal means," he said.

"'Mob justice' is completely contrary to the spirit and expectations of the anti-discriminatory movement. In the aftermath of the tyranny's downfall, any attack on the spirit of the Liberation War is entirely unacceptable. We must stand, particularly the government, against such communal and divisive forces that erase a nation's self-identity," added Iftekharuzzaman.