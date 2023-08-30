Expression of opinion, independent journalism still at risk: TIB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

Expression of opinion, independent journalism still at risk: TIB

Rejecting the draft Cyber Security Act, the organisation called for a comprehensive review of it

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:09 pm
Expression of opinion, independent journalism still at risk: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has voiced concerns over incorporating some controversial provisions of the Digital Security Act in the draft Cyber ​​Security Act and emphasised the need for a more comprehensive evaluation.

TIB believes that if the draft transforms into law, it could potentially lead to a scenario where individuals might face legal harassment merely for expressing their opinions and sharing information through digital media channels.

In a press conference on Wednesday, TIB called for a comprehensive review of the draft Cyber Security Act, considering international discussions, objectives, and content, as well as the opinions of relevant experts and stakeholders.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, TIB Executive Director, and Professor Sumaiya Khair, advisor, TIB executive management, joined the event on "Digital Security Act and Draft Cyber ​​Security Act: A Comparative Review" at TIB's Dhanmondi office.

Earlier on Monday, the cabinet gave the final approval to the draft Cyber Security Act, which will replace the controversial Digital Security Act, making all offences bailable except for those under four sections.

"If the Cyber Security Act is passed, it could transform into a draconian law similar to the Digital Security Act, leading to a substantial risk of undermining the fundamental rights guaranteed by the constitution for the people," Iftekharuzzaman said.

He said similar to those outlined in the Digital Security Act, the provisions in the proposed law threaten fundamental human rights, such as the right to freedom of expression, independence, conscience, thought, and freedom of media.

"Moreover, expressing opinions and information through digital platforms could subject individuals to risks, potentially stifling open expression," he further elaborated.

The TIB Executive Director asserted that treating constitutionally upheld freedoms, independence, and media freedom as offences renders the current form of the law unacceptable."

As per sections 8 to 11 of the proposed cyber security act, authorities can request the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to remove data if cyber security is compromised. Section 8 (2) allows law enforcement action if data pertains to the country's economy, security, defence, religious values, public order, or promotes racial hatred.

However, the lack of clear definitions in the Act raises concerns about misinterpretation, relying on law enforcement's potentially risky judgments, according to a TIB press release.

While content removal is necessary, it must align with international human rights standards like the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Several sections in the law effectively criminalise freedom of expression and information sharing, warns the release.

The Act imposes fines and imprisonment, encroaching upon constitutional rights. Moreover, the Act empowers police to define and investigate cybercrime, necessitating an enhancement of their technical capabilities, notes TIB officials.

TIB / DSA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Located at the south-western end of Old Dhaka, Shahidnagar sits along the shores of the Buriganga River. The neighbourhood is congested with buildings and narrow alleys, like the rest of the Old Dhaka area. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

18h | Panorama
CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

CSA draft approved: Old wine in a new bottle?

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

What to look for when you’re buying a new shower

1d | Habitat
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves the headquarters of the Southern Military District amid the group&#039;s pullout from the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia on 24 June 2023. File Photo: Reuters/Alexander Ermochenko

Wagner in Africa: The impact of Prighozin's death

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

Tigers to start their Asia Cup mission against defending champion Sri Lanka

7h | TBS SPORTS
What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

What is the reason for the huge interest of the audience in 'Jawan'?

6h | TBS Entertainment
Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

Barcelona’s youngster with Messi’s prowess

11h | TBS SPORTS
F-16, a game changer or not?

F-16, a game changer or not?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

3
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

6
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank