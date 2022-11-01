TIB raises 16-point demand including time bound climate finance roadmap

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has raised a 16-point demand, including a time-bound roadmap for the promised climate financing of $600 billion from major carbon emitters for the 2020-2025 period, and other compensation from climate funds, including the Green Climate Fund or GCF, to be provided as grants.

The TIB made the demands in a statement on Tuesday, which included the setting up of a separate fund for loss and damage, and providing a grant-based fund instead of insurance against risks,.

It comes ahead of this year's United Nations climate summit COP27, to be held in Egypt's Sharm el-Sheikh from 6 November to 18 November.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said developed countries have failed to provide $100 billion in climate finance every year from 2020, which is a prerequisite for the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

"They have also reduced aid for food security, as well as environmental and biodiversity conservation programmes in affected countries," he said, adding, "Bangladesh and other affected countries should play a strong role for their own interests by giving importance to climate change adaptation, mitigation, and financing in the upcoming summit,"

The TIB said the 16-point demand, divided into two parts – what Bangladesh can raise at the COP27 and what the Bangladesh government can do – are for the consideration of relevant parties to ensure the implementation of the Paris Agreement with the assurance of fairness and transparency.

For the Bangladesh government, the TIB recommended that authorities continue to prioritise climate change related challenges along with the obligation of tackling current economic shocks from the Russia-Ukraine war.

It further recommended that risky industrialisation activities, including coal-based power plants, should be phased out to protect livelihoods, forests, environment and natural resources; the proposed Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan - IEPMP strategically prioritise renewable energy; and short, medium and long-term plans be adopted to increase renewable energy production in Bangladesh.

TIB stressed that all projects related to climate change must ensure good governance, integrity, andeffective measures to control corruption.