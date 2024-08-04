TIB holds human chain across country, calls for int'l probe of recent violence 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 06:31 pm

Related News

TIB holds human chain across country, calls for int'l probe of recent violence 

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 06:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) held human chain programmes in Dhaka and across 45 locations across the country today (4 August).

"Ensure proper accountability for human rights violations of all types and levels on the basis of  a nationally and internationally acceptable investigation to be conducted by an entirely independent commission established and implemented at  the initiative of the United Nations," the TIB said in a statement.

"The entirely peaceful, non-violent and apolitical anti-discrimination student movement has been subjected to imposed violence, leading to unprecedentedly tragic loss of hundreds of lives and a  reign of terror over the past two weeks. This has been characterised by a series of cruel killings by unlawful use of lethal weapons and disproportionate use of force by law enforcement agencies, arbitrary filing of cases, indiscriminate attacks, mass arrests through block raids, illegal remand, detainment, and torture in detention by the Detective Branch (DB)  under the pretense of providing security, unjust warrants, online and offline threats, and systematic violation of  constitutionally guaranteed human rights including freedom of speech, right to protest and freedom of association," reads the statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to independent assessments, at least 200 students and ordinary individuals, including children, teenagers, journalists, and other professionals, have been killed  by law enforcement agencies, the statement reads.

At least 213,000 individuals have been implicated in more than 200 cases in the police stations of the capital alone. The government repeatedly committed to refrain from any form of harassment of students, movement coordinators or the general public, the TIB further said,

"The indiscriminate misuse of power by law enforcement agencies and relevant state institutions, the overall lack of good governance, and a governance system that is blinded by the arrogance of power, detached from  public interest, devoid of transparency and accountability, and plagued by endless corruption are the primary factors behind this mayhem," it added.

TIB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos