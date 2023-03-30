TIB demands Shams' release, repeal of DSA 

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has strongly condemned the arrest of Prothom Alo reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, who was shown arrested in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA) 30 hours after being picked up from his Savar residence Wednesday.

"The incident has violated the constitutional right to security of life for a journalist, a citizen, and set a terrible example of controlling the media," reads a TIB release on Thursday (30 March).

With due respect for the democratic system, the TIB, in its statement, demanded journalist Shamsuzzaman's unconditional release and immediate repeal of the Digital Security Act.

In the description of the arrest, the TIB said Shamsuzzaman was brought to court 30 hours after he was picked up illegally.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "Shams' constitutional rights as a journalist and as a citizen have been severely violated. Under the existing law, if a person has been lawfully detained, there is an obligation to produce them in court within 24 hours of detention. The law enforcement agencies have clearly failed to do so. Even, the case in which he was taken to court, was filed more than 20 hours after his detention."

The TIB chief said, "If there is any mistake or inconsistency in any report published in the media, there is a press council law in the country to resolve it. There is also an opportunity to take action per the existing law.

Arresting journalists under non-bailable provisions of the Digital Security Act sheds light on the government's intention to control the media and punish critical or dissenting voices, thus stifling media freedom."

TIB also noted the legal move of suing the Prothom Alo editor, one of its associate cameramen and unknown others in the same case filed against Shams under the Digital Security Act.

The case has been filed under Sections 25(2), 31 and 35 of the Digital Security Act, of which Section 31 is non-bailable, the release added.

Pointing out there is evidence that these clauses are being used as a tool to suppress people's voices, especially journalists, the TIB executive director said, "In the last two days, a case has been filed against two more journalists under the Digital Security Act."

Referring to a recent hint of the law minister at amending the law in view of the misuse of the law,

Referring to the law minister's suggestion of amending the law to prevent any scope of misuse, the TIB chief said journalists and dissidents are still being persecuted and tortured through this law.

He said Bangladesh's position in the World Free Media Index 2022 is at 162 out of 180 countries, which is lower than Taliban-controlled Afghanistan (156).

"This position is a reflection of restrictive digital security laws and their arbitrary abuse by the ruling party," said Iftekharuzzaman demanding Shams' immediate release and withdrawal of the case, as well as cancellation of the 'repressive' digital security law.