TIB concerned over the “bureaucratisation” of ACC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

TIB concerned over the “bureaucratisation” of ACC

TBS Report
07 January, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2023, 09:08 pm
TIB concerned over the “bureaucratisation” of ACC

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed concern over the handing over of power to appoint and transfer deputy director and assistant director level officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) engaged in investigations in the hands of the ACC secretary.

In a press release on Saturday, the TIB urged the authorities to withdraw the office order regarding the Delegation of Administrative and Financial Power Order issued by the ACC. The order was published on the ACC website on 18 December 2022.

In that order, the power of appointing and transferring the ACC officers concerned was transferred from the hands of the ACC chairman and commissioner and vested in the hands of the secretary.

The TIB press release said the decision has posed a threat of undermining the powers of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said in the press release, "What is the underlying rationale of this decision? Does it consider the threat of diminishing the power of the commission? Was it taken consciously by the commission, or is it a sinister attempt to transform this important institution into a 'toothless tiger'?"

He added, "Not only the transfer and appointment of the deputy director and assistant director level officials, all the powers concerning the employment of ACC investigation officers, assigning duties, allowance and leaves, pension, PRL etc have been entrusted to the bureaucracy due to this suicidal decision. The ACC has now completely transformed into the former bureau again."

TIB considers the ACC office order as a depressing example of ignoring the Prime Minister's declaration of zero tolerance against corruption and calls for its immediate withdrawal, Iftekharuzzaman further said.

Top News

TIB / bureaucratisation / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Black-winged Stilt. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-winged Stilts: 'I only want to caress them'

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Olio Orolio: Authentic organic olive oil for Bangladesh consumers

10h | Food
The thesis of “Torn Apart” revolved around “truth, social media and climate change.” Photo: Saqlain Rizvi

Dhaka Lit Fest 2023: Creativity, storytelling and art in a world torn apart

12h | Panorama
The team behind JaduPC. Photo: Noor A Alam

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

2h | TBS World
5 initial steps of career planning

5 initial steps of career planning

2h | TBS Career
Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

Neymar made headlines again after being with a Brazilian Model

7h | TBS SPORTS
$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

$7b more Korean soft loan for metro, highways expected

8h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals