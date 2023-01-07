TIB concerned over the “bureaucratisation” of ACC

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed concern over the handing over of power to appoint and transfer deputy director and assistant director level officers of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) engaged in investigations in the hands of the ACC secretary.

In a press release on Saturday, the TIB urged the authorities to withdraw the office order regarding the Delegation of Administrative and Financial Power Order issued by the ACC. The order was published on the ACC website on 18 December 2022.

In that order, the power of appointing and transferring the ACC officers concerned was transferred from the hands of the ACC chairman and commissioner and vested in the hands of the secretary.

The TIB press release said the decision has posed a threat of undermining the powers of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of TIB, said in the press release, "What is the underlying rationale of this decision? Does it consider the threat of diminishing the power of the commission? Was it taken consciously by the commission, or is it a sinister attempt to transform this important institution into a 'toothless tiger'?"

He added, "Not only the transfer and appointment of the deputy director and assistant director level officials, all the powers concerning the employment of ACC investigation officers, assigning duties, allowance and leaves, pension, PRL etc have been entrusted to the bureaucracy due to this suicidal decision. The ACC has now completely transformed into the former bureau again."

TIB considers the ACC office order as a depressing example of ignoring the Prime Minister's declaration of zero tolerance against corruption and calls for its immediate withdrawal, Iftekharuzzaman further said.