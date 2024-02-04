TIB concerned over abuse of power by MP's wife to free daughter

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) expressed grave concern over abuse of power by the wife of a ruling party Member of Parliament (MP), who intervened to release her daughter, arrested on charges of fraudulence during the primary teacher recruitment examination in Bogura.

The anti-corruption organisation strongly criticised the incident by labelling it as an example of normalisation of power abuse by the public representatives and their family members at all levels.

TIB also urged ensuring exemplary punishments to all involved in releasing the perpetrator.

As reported by the media, 19 people were arrested from different centres in Bogura and taken to the Detective Branch (DB) of Police office for resorting to fraudulence during the primary teacher recruitment examination on Friday. At that time, the wife of the MP representing Bogura-5 constituency went to the DB office and released her daughter from custody by using her influence.

TIB Executive Director (ED) Dr Iftekharuzzaman termed the incident an "extremely disappointing example of abuse of power", and said, "It cannot be considered an isolated incident. This is an example of how public representatives from all levels of the power structure and their family members have attempted to normalise the abuse of power. The laws are meant to be equal for everyone; but this incident proves that the powerful quarters can disregard the laws at their will, as other people arrested in the same case were sent to jail."

Dr Iftekharuzzaman highlighted multiple instances of abuse of power and criminal acts in this case.

He said, "The initial crime is exam fraud. Furthermore, the lawmaker's wife holds equal responsibility by misusing her influence to release her daughter. She not only supported the fraudulent act, committed during the exam, but also obstructed justice by abusing her position and influence. Additionally, anyone implicated in the unlawful release of the wrongdoer, succumbing to the intervention of the MP's wife, shares equal responsibility for violating the law. It is crucial that everyone involved in this incident faces legal consequences."

The TIB ED also called for implementation of the 'Code of Conduct of the MPs Bill' to curb abuse of power by the public representatives and their family members.

He opined, "Although we have laws clearly outlining the responsibilities and duties of the MPs inside the Parliament, there is no law to determine their code of conduct or to stop abuse of power by the public representatives outside the parliament."

He continued, in a session of the 9th Parliament, on 14 January 2010, lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury tabled the Code of Conduct of the MPs Bill, including 15 sections. Unfortunately, despite repeated demands from the civil society members, no step was taken to implement it."

TIB urged re-table and passage of the bill as a law in the Parliament by seeking advice and review from all the stakeholders concerned without any further delay.