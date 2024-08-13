TIB calls for overhaul of BFIU, ACC to address corruption and money laundering

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has called for a comprehensive overhaul of key institutions, including the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), and other relevant bodies, to effectively combat corruption and money laundering.

The call comes "in light of the authorities' failure to take action against former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed and his wife Rukhmila Zaman Chowdhury", despite substantial evidence of undeclared assets, the TIB said in a statement today (13 August).

In the statement, TIB highlighted the case as a glaring example of partisanship and ineffectiveness within these institutions.

"The lack of action by the BFIU, ACC, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) despite public concern and specific information provided since December last year has raised serious concerns about the institutions' integrity," it said.

TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman expressed disappointment over the inaction, stating, "On 26 December last year, following the release of TIB's report titled 'Candidate Profiles in Affidavits,' along with the 'Know Your Candidate' dashboard and subsequent media reports, the public and relevant authorities became aware of the former Land Minister's investments and ongoing business activities in the UK, totaling over Tk2,300 crore."

He continued that on 4 March of this year through a collaborative initiative between TI UK and TIB, all specific information, evidence, and documents uncovered in TI UK's investigation were sent to th BFIU, the ACC, the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID), the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and the Attorney General's office.

"Although the institutions have ample proof, they failed to take any discernible action against the previous Land Minister," said Iftekharuzzaman.

He further commented on the recent developments following the government's fall and the resignation of the BFIU head, noting, "Visible movement on this topic has only occurred after the government's fall and the resignation of the BFIU head, which is seen as a positive indication. Nevertheless, the persistent inquiry remains: why was no action implemented sooner, despite the significant evidence?"

TIB warned that the failure to act reflects a deeper issue of institutional corruption and partisanship.

"The lack of action demonstrates that these institutions have become ineffective due to partisan influences, with their leadership exacerbating this ineffectiveness," Iftekharuzzaman added.

He emphasised that the misuse of authority has legitimised money laundering and the acquisition of undeclared assets, allowing corruption to flourish unchecked.

The TIB chief stressed the need for drastic institutional changes as part of the broader reforms anticipated by the ongoing student movement and the emergence of a new Bangladesh.

"The goal of a state that is free from corruption, well-governed, democratic, and accountable will remain a pipe dream," he warned unless these critical institutions undergo a thorough overhaul.