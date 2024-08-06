TIB calls for actions to protect minority communities, state properties

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed profound disappointment and strongly condemned incidents of communal violence across districts during the critical period of regime change.

In a statement issued today (6 August), the anti-graft watchdog also condemned the arbitrary arson and looting of critical state infrastructure and vehicles.

"Such self-interest and communal activities can derail and cast doubts on the opportunity to rebuild the nation with equality, justice, and good governance, which was achieved through the unprecedented loss of lives and sacrifice of the students and citizens," reads the statement.

TIB also called on all relevant authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the security of religious minorities and state assets.

"It is extremely disheartening and disappointing that we have to demand protection of religious minorities and state assets amidst the unprecedented victorious moment of the movement where hundreds of students and citizens shed blood to demand equality, harmony, and equal rights of everyone," TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said in the statement.

Mentioning the recent violence and attacks on government establishments, the TIB executive director said, "All state assets are built on the hard earned money and taxes of general people. Those who are destroying state assets for revenge must think that any government that comes to power has to rebuild these state institutions."