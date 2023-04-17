Through the lens: Day 3 of New Super Market fire

People are seen scourging through the ruins of the fire that ravaged Dhaka New Super Market on Saturday. Traders were seen bringing out whatever was left of their shops and trying to clean the area.

A fire broke out at around 5:40am on Saturday (15 April) at the capital's New Supermarket shopping mall, which houses around 1,300 shops.

28 firefighting units along with firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force brought the blaze under control after 3 hours of effort.

Products once meant to earn a living for someone are left in piles of ashes. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Workers of a shop trying to sun dry wet door mats recovered from the New Super Market fire. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Stairs of the overbridge adjacent to Dhaka New Super Market. Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS

Shopkeepers trying to sort their products which they recovered putting their lives at risk during the recent New Super Market fire on Saturday (15 April). Photo: Jahir Rayhan/TBS