Through the lens: Day 3 of New Super Market fire
People are seen scourging through the ruins of the fire that ravaged Dhaka New Super Market on Saturday. Traders were seen bringing out whatever was left of their shops and trying to clean the area.
A fire broke out at around 5:40am on Saturday (15 April) at the capital's New Supermarket shopping mall, which houses around 1,300 shops.
28 firefighting units along with firefighting teams of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force brought the blaze under control after 3 hours of effort.