Throat-slit body of Rohingya boy recovered from drain in Ukhiya camp

Bangladesh

UNB
02 September, 2023, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 06:30 pm

The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters
The Rohingyas were forced to leave their homes and settle in makeshift refugee camps around six years ago. Photo: Reuters

The throat-slit body of a Rohingya boy was recovered from a drain in Ukhiya camp of Cox's Bazar early Saturday. 

The deceased Md Mujib, 17, was the son of Obaidul Haque of West bloc in the camp No-8 of Ukhiya upazila.

Sheikh Muhammad Ali, officer-in-charge of Ukhiya police station, said locals spotted the body in a drain around 6am.

Later, they informed Rohingya Majhi (leaders) who subsequently called Armed Battalion Police (APBn) in the camp, he said.

The body was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, the OC said adding that it could not be immediately known whoever was involved in the killing.

