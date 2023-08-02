Three police officials promoted to additional IGP post

The government promoted three senior police officers to the post of additional IGP on Wednesday.

The Security Division of the Home Ministry issued a notification in this regard, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, on Wednesday.

The promoted officers are National Security Agency (NSI) Director (DIG of Police) Selim Md Jahangir, DIG (Mymensingh Range) Devdas Bhattacharya; and Tourist Police Chief (additional IGP, current charge) Habibur Rahman.

According to the notification, this order issued in the public interest will be effective from the date of joining. The promoted officers will transmit the joining letter through the proper authority and will continue to hold the present post till further posting.