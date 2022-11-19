Three motorcyclists killed in Dhaka road accident       

Total three motorcyclists were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle from the back on Khilgaon Flyover in Dhaka on early Saturday.

The deceased are – Md Joj Mia, 36, Al-Amin and Md Mehedi Hasan, 28, confirmed DMCH police outpost ASI Masud.

Speaking with the press, Md Zahir Uddin, one of the passers-by who brought the victims to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said that the three were friends and were outside to enjoy a night trip.

As they reached Khilgaon Flyover, a speedy truck hit their motorcycle at around 3am on Saturday and fled the scene, leaving the trio critically injured, Zahir added.

The three were rushed to the DMCH where doctors declared them dead.

"The doctors declared them dead around 4am. Their dead bodies have been sent for autopsy," ASI Masud added.