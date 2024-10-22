Three more leaders of JU Anti-Discrimination Student Movement resign

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Three more leaders of JU Anti-Discrimination Student Movement resign

The leaders are – coordinator Tamim Mostari, and co-coordinators Afridi Hasan and Hasan Mridha, all students of the Department of Environmental Sciences of the university

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 10:15 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Three more leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit resigned today (22 October), citing "personal reasons".

The leaders are – coordinator Tamim Mostari, and co-coordinators Afridi Hasan and Hasan Mridha - students of the Department of Environmental Sciences of the university.

When contacted, the three students said they voluntarily resigned from their posts because they did not feel the need to be in the JU Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's committee since they believe that the main objective of the movement has been achieved. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The coordination committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's Jahangirnagar University unit was formed on 13 July with 41 members – 14 co-coordinators and 23 coordinators. 

On 3 October, 17 people on the committee, including 13 coordinators and four co-coordinators, resigned from their posts.

Earlier in August, two coordinators and one co-coordinator resigned voluntarily, while two others were suspended, allegedly in connection with the killing of Shamim Molla.

Top News

Bangladesh / Anti-discrimination Movement / Jahangirnagar University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

48m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

1h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos