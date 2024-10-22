Three more leaders of JU Anti-Discrimination Student Movement resign

Three more leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit resigned today (22 October), citing "personal reasons".

The leaders are – coordinator Tamim Mostari, and co-coordinators Afridi Hasan and Hasan Mridha - students of the Department of Environmental Sciences of the university.

When contacted, the three students said they voluntarily resigned from their posts because they did not feel the need to be in the JU Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's committee since they believe that the main objective of the movement has been achieved.

The coordination committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement's Jahangirnagar University unit was formed on 13 July with 41 members – 14 co-coordinators and 23 coordinators.

On 3 October, 17 people on the committee, including 13 coordinators and four co-coordinators, resigned from their posts.

Earlier in August, two coordinators and one co-coordinator resigned voluntarily, while two others were suspended, allegedly in connection with the killing of Shamim Molla.